910 Bay Ave., Somers Point; Facebook.com
As I traveled the shore hitting shack after shack last summer there was one spot that readers everywhere kept telling me to check out. Regretfully, I never got to it in 2018. That spot is The Clam Bar in Somers Point. Known affectionately to locals (and just about everyone else) as “Smitty’s” this waterside seafood haven is a legend in the area, yet somehow I had never visited. This year that would change.
What to try:
Birch beer ($1.99) Creamy and the perfect shade of red (it adds to the taste, I swear) this hard-to-find soda was so good that I knocked back two of them.
Cod bites ($5.99) The fish itself was mild tasting but perfectly fried and the spicy dipping sauce that came with it made for an excellent pair. A crunchy, tasty treat.
Seafood combination ($21.99) Shrimp, scallops, clams, flounder and a crab cake, each fried to a golden brown and served with cocktail and tartar sauces. A massive pile of food, standouts on the plate were the crab cake which was nicely accented with spices and diced peppers, and the scallops, which despite disliking for most of my life, I have come around on. The small shrimp were the duds of the bunch.
Flounder burger ($7.59) This was actually a fish sandwich. Though the word “burger” in the title left me wondering if ground beef was to make its way into the mix, luckily it did not. What did make it was no fewer than three flounder filets, so large that the bun could barely be seen. At $7.49 this was easily the best deal on the menu.