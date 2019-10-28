The coastal flood advisory has expired in all counties that border the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay, with the exception of Salem County. That will continue through 2 p.m.

While onshore winds will not be severe, only sustained around 10 mph, the easterly winds will be pulled from a long distance, also known as fetch. Furthermore, the recent new moon will keep tides higher than average. 

About 35 coastal flood advisories have been issued in 2019 by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly's coverage region, which includes all of South Jersey. 

