They commit fraud, you pay for it
The $50 million South Jersey scheme to defraud the state’s health benefits plan has victimized not just health insurers but also the average consumer. Health care fraud leads to increased insurance premiums as the cost of the fraud is passed on to consumers, a decrease in coverage for certain medications and a bad reputation for compounded medications. For more, check out our compounding fraud FAQs.
Data show Ocean City is the hottest secondary home market in the country. Nearly 80 percent of mortgages on the island are for secondary residences, the highest rate in the nation.
Three will be the most notable number for the Philadelphia Phillies this season. It’s the number prized free agent Bryce Harper will wear on his jersey. And Staff Writer Michael McGarry has three good reasons why the Phillies will make the postseason this year ... and three why they won't.
Thursday marked 15 years since Veterans Stadium, the former home of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, was demolished. Look back with Staff Writer David Weinberg in his latest Extra Points column.
Staff Writer Molly Bilinski loves "The Office." She's rewatched the NBC series countless times. So when Bourre in Atlantic City offered "Office" trivia night, she figured she'd be a shoe-in to win, right? WRONG. Read about her experience in our latest Off the Clock column.