With the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement following the 2010 season, the Eagles saw an opportunity to do a radical roster makeover in 2011, shedding more players than usual while pursuing many top-name free agents, which was uncharacteristic of the way they had previously done business.
But all of a sudden, they landed Babin, Asomugha, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, wide receiver Steve Smith, defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins, among others. They even loaded up at quarterback with high-priced backup Vince Young, who in a flight of fancy described the newfangled roster as the "Dream Team" shortly after being added to it. Little did he know that those words could and would be used against him and the team, particularly then-president Joe Banner.
The dream team also included a dysfunctional new array of assistant coaches, including new defensive coordinator Castillo, moved from offensive line coach to replace the fired Sean McDermott; and new defensive line coach Washburn, who was given the power by Reid to undermine Castillo by installing the Wide 9 as the base alignment for a completely undisciplined front four.
Brutal.
