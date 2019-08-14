CAPE MAY CONVENTION HALL

8 P.M. WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21; $48

WHAT TO EXPECT: One of the great R&B and doo-wop groups of all time, The Drifters originated in New York City in the early 1950s. In their various incarnations over the years, they managed to have three distinctly successful periods during the 50s, 60s and 70s. On Wednesday they come to Cape May where they will perform their classic hits “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment” “Money Honey,” “Honey Love,” “There Goes My Baby,” and “Save the Last Dance for Me.”

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

