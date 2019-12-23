The year started off with uncertainty for the mega-resort, as an ownership change in January was needed because of a lackluster seven-month stretch where the property lost more than $23 million, according to state gaming regulators. Luxor Capital Group, a New York-based hedge fund that had financed a significant portion of Deifik's $229 million investment, assumed control and changed top management.
After the state Division of Gaming Enforcement and the Casino Control Commission approved the change, Luxor immediately spent $70 million at Ocean, with $50 million being used to pay down outstanding debt obligations and the remainder being infused into the gaming side of operations toward promotional expenses to attract, and retain, core casino players.
The strategy appears to have paid off — at least in the short-term — as Ocean reported its first truly profitable three-month period in the third quarter of 2019. After bleeding red ink for much of 2018 and half of 2019, Ocean posted a $10.2 million gross operating profit for July, August and September.
