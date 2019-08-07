THE CLARIDGE
8 P.M. FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, AUGUST 9-11; $20, $50, $70
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Edwards Twins are a duo comprised of twin brothers who perform astonishing impressions of celebrities and have made a name for themselves on the Las Vegas strip. Lionel Richie, Cher, Barbara Streisand and Dolly Parton are brought to life on stage thanks to makeup, wigs, authentic costumes and dead-on vocals. The Edwards Twins are natural performers who will have the crowd with them from start to finish.