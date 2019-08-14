BORGATA
8 P.M. WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: Formed by former US Army Staff Sergeant Thom Tran, The GIs of Comedy includes a lineup of comedians from all of the branches of the armed forces with a mission to bring smiles to the faces of those who have served the country. They have also partnered with the Special Operations Warrior Foundation to raise money for scholarships for the family members of fallen U.S. special operations personnel. The GIs material includes humorous stories from life at home and abroad and their distinctive backgrounds as individuals makes for a unique show of comedians with similar experiences but different takes on them.