The Good Place

THE GOOD PLACE -- "The Book of Dougs" Episode 311 -- Pictured: Ted Danson as Michael -- (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

Eleanor Shellstrop finds herself in an afterlife, where she later finds out is “the Good Place.” She soon finds out that she is there by mistake, so she hides in plain sight from Michael, the Good Place’s founder/creator. She becomes determined to shed her old way of life in hopes of discovering a new life in the afterlife along with her “perfect” neighbors she meets along the way.

