What says summer better than a citrusy cocktail? Head to the rooftop bar at Harry’s in Cape May for a grapefruit crush made with Skyy Grapefruit Vodka, Triple Sec, fresh grapefruit juice and sprite. Grapefruit not your thing? Harry’s has plenty of other crush options, including the traditional orange crush and mango crush, as well as lemon and peach crushes. Located at 1025 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to HarrysCapeMay.com for more.
1. The Grapefruit Crush
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
