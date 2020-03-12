Old Oar House Irish Pub

Corned beef and cabbage is served with boiled potatoes and a buttered broth.

Is there a more iconic Irish bar in the entire state than the Irish Pub in Atlantic City? We think not. Cozy and inviting while still being large enough to pack in plenty of revelers, The Irish Pub is a no-brainer for your St. Patrick’s Day meal. The menu here is famously affordable and features a mix of pub classics with an Irish flair. Fish and chips can be had for just $10 bucks, which is all but impossible to find anywhere else, and if that isn’t good enough of a deal for you, the corned beef sandwich will fulfill your Irish appetite for only $8. A full menu of standard pub grub is also available, with choices like chicken tenders, crab cakes and paninis as well as salads, sandwiches, wraps and apps. The Irish Pub is located at 164 St. James Place in Atlantic City. Go to TheIrishPub.com for more info.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments