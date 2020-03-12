Is there a more iconic Irish bar in the entire state than the Irish Pub in Atlantic City? We think not. Cozy and inviting while still being large enough to pack in plenty of revelers, The Irish Pub is a no-brainer for your St. Patrick’s Day meal. The menu here is famously affordable and features a mix of pub classics with an Irish flair. Fish and chips can be had for just $10 bucks, which is all but impossible to find anywhere else, and if that isn’t good enough of a deal for you, the corned beef sandwich will fulfill your Irish appetite for only $8. A full menu of standard pub grub is also available, with choices like chicken tenders, crab cakes and paninis as well as salads, sandwiches, wraps and apps. The Irish Pub is located at 164 St. James Place in Atlantic City. Go to TheIrishPub.com for more info.
The Irish Pub
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
New Jersey may know about additional coronavirus cases Sunday
-
Governor declares state of emergency after five more in N.J. test positive for COVID-19
-
New Jersey announces fourth COVID-19 patient
-
Two more 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in New Jersey
-
Mainland school officials bar those who traveled to affected countries or have COVID-19 symptoms
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.