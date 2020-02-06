THE BIG STORY - COME FIND US, WINTER
(OK, maybe it hasn't been this warm, but still...)
If you're a snow bird at heart, but not in location, this was the January for you. We were 6.9 degrees above average in South Jersey, according to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson. Snow? Please! We only averaged 0.1 inches, only the third time we had 0.1 or less in the 126 year history of Jersey record keeping. The result was a winter more for Norfolk than North Wildwood.
The latest Something in the Air podcast rounds up the January that wasn't with Dave Robinson. We also get into a pretty good discussion about whether we should really use averages for snowfall because c'mon, our average is 15 to 21 inches in southeast New Jersey, but we can get that in one storm!
Get your local South Jersey video forecast, right from our studio, or wherever I may be traveling around that day, 3 times a day.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
Out of the 1,700+ locations that are a part of the CRS scale, only __13__ have earned a class 3 rating.
A class 1 rating gets you __45__% off your flood insurance premiums?
The National Flood Insurance Program was implemented in __1990__?
We flooded the answers in this article.
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Keep reading the newsletter, you'll get it, I promise.
1 right: The sun's rising, you're just not high in the sky yet.
2 right: Weather warrior.
3 right: Weather wizard.
The 2020 Weather Feedback Session
First off, thank you to everyone who participated in the 2020 weather feedback questionnaire the past couple of weeks. With quiet weather since the start of 2020, it was a good way to see what YOU want in YOUR weather from The Press.
All of you believe that what I do with weather at The Press keeps you up to date and informed about your day. No one was dissatisfied with the amount of content being put out on Social Media, either. Everyone consumed the weather column and most checked out the videos I do in my written stories, too. I learned a few things about your forecast video viewing habits and likely won't stray too far away from the weather during live videos.
Thanks again for your commitment to The Press for weather!
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week.
____% of Januarys in the 147 year history of Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City were cooler than this past one.
Upper Deerfield or Cape May had more snow (what little of it we did have) in January.
____ day(s) had widespread coastal flooding South Jersey?
Going to listen to the podcast later? Find the answers here first.
South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes Update
Another week, another "nothing burger" for snow in the region. Peggy P. is still in the lead. There's an outside shot we see some Sunday, though I doubt it changes Peggy's grip on the lead.
Coming up...
I'm pumped. Our Something in the Air podcast is going to your TV! Thanks to our partnership with Stockton University, we'll be "poddin'" both in your headphones and on your screen. We'll now be able to remote people in and have them side by side with me as we bring to you a behind the scenes look at the people, places and things that impact South Jersey weather.
The podcasts will be on Comcast Channel 9 in South Jersey. As always, it'll be on our website, or in the Apple Store.
Front Fact
Good day sunshine! Our first pre-7 a.m. sunset of the year will be between Friday and Sunday, depending on where you are. Find what time the sun rises before 7 a.m. at your place here.
Be a part of South Jersey weather
Wish every winter could be like this? Hit my line. Follow me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The inbox is open 24/7.
