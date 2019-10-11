NHC 11 a.m. update

Subtropical Storm Melissa's 11 a.m. update. 

As of the 11 a.m. update, Subtropical Storm Melissa has 65 mph maximum sustained winds. Tropical storm force, 39 mph or greater, extended out between 60 to 120 miles away from the center.

South Jersey will not see tropical storm force sustained winds, but gusts in the 30s will be likely through the day on Friday, before diminishing. 

As forecaster, the storm will meander south of Cape Cod and east of Delaware through Friday night. Afterwards, it will move quickly out to sea, as blocking high pressure moves away. 

