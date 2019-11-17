Six men were arrested in what officials called a targeted attack that left three people — including a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old — wounded after a shooting at a Pleasantville High School football playoff game against Camden. The game will be completed Wednesday at "a neutral site" closed to the public.
High school football stadiums and basketball courts are places to escape, for players, coaches and fans to quell the anger and fear that often churn inside them and just enjoy themselves. Until about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Pleasantville High School’s football field was such a place, David Weinberg writes.
Could eating an oyster be a way to save the planet? Researchers are working with oyster farmers to rebuild the oyster beds and find new ways to cultivate strains of oysters that will flourish and help rejuvenate the waters of the Delaware Bay.
Republicans believe they have a good shot at unseating U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, next year, after defeating Democratic state Senate and Assembly incumbents in the 1st Legislative District and almost defeating incumbents in the 2nd District.
Ocean City girls win first state title: The Ocean City High School girls soccer team capped its historic season in the sweetest way possible Saturday morning. Summer Reimet, Faith Slimmer and Abbey Fenton led the Red Raiders to a 3-0 victory over Ramapo to capture the state Group III title for the first time in program history. Photos here.
Southern Regional High School junior Jackson Braddock won the state Group IV championship Saturday at Holmdel Park in Monmouth County. Braddock finished the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 49 seconds. Defending champion Ethan Wechsler of Cherokee finished second in 15:51.
