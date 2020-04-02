Snow lovers - If we're not going to have snow, we might as well make it interesting and break a record, right?
Well we did just that in March.
On the latest Something in the Air podcast, New Jersey State Climatologist, birthday buddy (May 13 for those curious) and fellow Rutgers guy Dave Robinson said that South Jersey was the least snowiest March going back to 1895.
Why was that? Well, our pattern was, to put it bluntly, junk for a good snow set-up. As a result, we did wind up with one of the warmest Marches on record. That lead to flowers on the plum cherry trees at my place on March 9... March 9!!!
By now, not only has every tree flowered super early, but you can catch a few baby faced, tiny, green leaves on some trees.
Robinson and I, socially distanced via webcam, also talk about how precipitation was right in the middle of our historical records and chat a little about the Southern Pine Beetle.
Which, if you live in the Pine Barrens, you know plenty about.
With a little more free time on some of ours hands, give my Something in the Air podcast a try. You can tune in whatever's easiest for you. We have video if you're hanging at home, or audio only if you're getting out on a walk.
Get your local South Jersey video forecast, right from our studio, or wherever I may be traveling around that day, 3 times a day.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
Which President signed the resolution that would start the National Weather Service? Ulysses S. Grant
An NWS office had an active presence in South Jersey until 1995? (Note: This is specifically southeastern New Jersey)
Strong, Enhanced Fujita ranking 2 or higher tornadoes, have a 10 to 15 minute lead time in South Jersey?
Read and watch about the personal pleas, forecasting gains and charitable work the NWS has done here.
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Keep reading the newsletter, you'll get it, I promise.
1 right: The sun's rising, you're just not high in the sky yet.
2 right: Weather warrior.
3 right: Weather wizard.
Speaking of snow records...
With less than an inch throughout South Jersey this winter and not even 40s for highs expected in the seven day forecast, I'm going to take the liberty to say that snow is over for the season.
So, I updated the rankings on where this near snowless winter ranked on the all time list. Here's a hint, they're both on the medal podium (Anybody else really bummed about the Olympics being postponed? I had serious love for the 2018 Olympic theme song, Iwas pumped to hear 2020's)
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week.
___ inches of snow fell this March in South Jersey, on average, making it a record?
It was the ____ warmest March on the coast?
Robinson taped the video from which room of his house?
We Have A South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes Winner?
Was it really ever in any doubt? Peggy P., the leader since the first accumulating snow fell for the contest Jan. 7, is the champion of the South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes.
It took some serious moxey to go out on a limb like Peggy did with her guess. Fortune favors the bold.
She does win a forecast with me from her house, or anywhere she wants in our coverage area. However, due to COVID-19 and the reality that we live in, I'm leaving it up to her to decide what to do. I'll share with you the video when it's ready! Thank you for all for participating!
Coming Up...
If we wind up with less intense wildfires than usual this spring and summer, thank the snowless winter, firefighters say. Look for an article on our website or in print about why fire fighters are going in this season happier than usual!
Front Fact
Sen. Frank S. Farley in Atlantic City smashed the all time record of 147 years by going 14 days rotating between days with and without precipitation, ending last Thursday. The previous record was 11 in 1935 and 1926. Shoutout to my boy (and Meteorologist) Sam DeAlba for being the Excel wiz on this project.
Be a part of South Jersey weather
What have you been cookin' couped up in the house all the time? Send me pictures on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The inbox is open 24/7 (I'll even pay for some good food!).
