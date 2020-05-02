Letter carriers see pandemic from unique vantage point: There’s nothing routine about life during COVID-19, and that includes the post office.
Mother of South Jersey prison inmate calls for his release amid COVID-19: As of Friday morning, there have been 527 COVID-19 cases in employees, 157 in inmates and 29 inmate deaths across all 16 state prison facilities.
How an Amazon app became the latest tool in the law enforcement chest: Cities across the state and nation have signed on to Ring for access to users' video footage in an effort to solve crimes.
Two Somers Point women work to keep families fed during pandemic: Like so many homegrown efforts, it began with a post on social media enlisting others to help feed families living nearby and asking for names of families that may be struggling.
Chase Petty's breakout baseball season for Mainland remains out of his reach: The Mainland Regional High School junior has wowed scouts all over the country at national showcase events.
