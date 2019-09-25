LANDIS THEATER

8 P.M. THURSDAY, SEPT. 26; $25

WHAT TO EXPECT: The Linda Ronstadt Experience provides a tribute that would make the great singer proud. Vocalist Tristan McInTosh conveys the spirit beautifully, while the band captures the essence of all the great songs such as “That’ll Be the Day,” “You’re No Good,” “Blue Bayou” and “When Will I Be Loved.”

TheLindaRonstadt Experience.com, TheLandisTheater.com

