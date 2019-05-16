A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week.
1. Millville girls track and field — The Thunderbolts won every event at the Cumberland County championships.
2. Ocean City baseball — The Red Raiders (17-3) began Thursday with an 11-game winning streak. Brandon Lashley is 6-0 with a 0.47 ERA. The senior is also batting .453 (29 for 64).
3. Pat Esemplare — The Absegami softball coach got career win No. 300 with a win over Wildwood Catholic last week.
4. Sincere Rhea — The St. Augustine Prep senior is the No. 1 high school 110-meter hurdler in the country (13.52 seconds).
5. Isabella Canesi — The Mainland Regional freshman softball standout is batting .478 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs.
6. Chuck Dougherty — The longtime Middle Township baseball coach is retiring after this season. He coached his final home game Wednesday.
7. Shawneee baseball — The Renegades beat Haddonfield 2-0 on Wednesday to the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic.
8. Buena Regional softball — The Chiefs (19-4) have won 12 of their last 13 games and are a team to watch in the South Jersey Group I playoffs.
9. Southern Regional boys volleyball — The Rams (32-2) went 4-0 at last Saturday's prestigious Super Six Tournament at St. Joseph Metuchen. Matt Maxwell had a total of 82 assists in the four wins.
10. Millville softball — The Thunderbolts (16-2) took a five-game winning streak into the South Jersey Group IV playoffs, which start Thursday.
