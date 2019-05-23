A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week.
1. Middle Township boys tennis — With a 3-2 victory over Woodstown on Monday, the Panthers won their second straight (and third in four years) South Jersey Group I championship.
2. Buena Regional softball — The Chiefs beat St. Joseph 3-1 on Tuesday to earn a share of the Cape-Atlantic League United Division championship.
3. St. Augustine Prep tennis — The Hermits (20-1) are the South Jersey Non-Public A champions.
4. Ocean City boys lacrosse — The Red Raiders finished 19-3, reached their first S.J. Group III semifinals and had one of the best seasons ever by a Cape-Atlantic League public school boys lacrosse team.
5. Sincere Rhea — The St. Augustine track and field standout won the 110-meter hurdles and the 200 and 400 dashes at the S.J. Non-Public A championships.
6. Olivia Strigh — The Hammonton sophomore golfer was the top South Jersey finisher and 17th overall at the girls golf Tournament of Champions on Tuesday.
7. Emily Cimino — The Wildwood Catholic softball standout threw a no-hitter and struck out 19 in a 10-0 S.J. Non-Public B playoff win over Timothy Christian.
8. Chase Petty — The Mainland Regional sophomore returned from a knee injury this month and created excitement for his baseball future with some standout pitching performances. Petty threw a no-hitter in a win over Holy Spirit and a two-hitter in a 1-0 loss to Absegami.
9. John Bruno — The Ocean City coach had an eventful 2018-19 school year. He finished his 30th season as the Red Raiders boys basketball coach and led the Ocean City softball to at least two playoff wins.
10. ACIT boys volleyball — The Red Hawks won the Burlington County Scholastic League Tournament last week.
— Michael McGarry