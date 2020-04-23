This week’s list reviews the best Press-area performances at the historic and world-renowned Penn Relays Carnival.
The track and field meet was scheduled to be held Thursday to Saturday at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field in Philadelphia but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
1. The 2013 Pleasantville 4x800-meter relay team: The Greyhounds became the first local boys team to win a Championship of American race. The foursome of Dagoberto Arias, Radcliffe Narinensingh and twin brothers Isaac and Jacob Clark won in 7 minutes, 40.71 seconds. Jacob anchored in 1:49.17, the third fastest 800 leg by a high school boy in Penn Relays history. Isaac ran a 1:49.57 leg.
2. The 2007 Southern Regional girls distance medley team: The Rams became the first Press-area girls team to win a Championship of America race. The foursome of Jillian Smith, Jessica Bergin, Chelsea Cox and Danielle Tauro won in 11:45.54. Smith led off with a 3:33.5 in the 1,200 leg, the ninth fastest 1,200 leg by a high school girl in meet history.
3. Braheme Days: The Bridgeton standout won the shot put in 2012 with a put of 68 feet, 8.5 inches. He won it again in 2013 (67-8.25). Days is the only Press-area athlete to win more than one Penn Relays individual championship.
4. Danielle Tauro: In addition to anchoring Southern’s 2007 distance medley team to a Championship of American title as a senior, Tauro won the girls mile as a junior with a time of 4:48.51.
5. John Richardson: The Ocean City standout won the 2003 boys mile in 4:11.80.
6. Paul Klemic: The Mainland Regional high jumper won that event at the 2000 Penn Relays with a leap of 7-0.25.
7. Bill Hartley: The Southern Regional pole vaulter cleared 16 feet to win that event at the 1976 Penn Relays.
8. Lou Gordon: The Bridgeton standout won the shot put at the 1995 Penn Relays with a put of 61-0.75.
9. The 2019 Pleasantville and the 2003 Vineland 4x400 relay teams: Both these teams qualified for the Championship of America race. The Pleasantville foursome of Quentin Bundy, Gabriel Moronta, Jalen Freeman and Sahmir Jones finished sixth in 3:23.33. The Vineland foursome of Shannon Sherrer, Schafer Sherrer, Dale Coleman and Marcus Lee finished sixth in 3:19.10.
10. The Oakcrest 2011 4x100 relay team: The Falcons foursome of Dean Williams, Reggie Morton, Darnell Charles and Fabian Santiago won the Large Schools final in 42.1 seconds.
— Michael McGarry
