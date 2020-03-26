While the spring sports season is on hold, the Top 10 list will continue with a variety of topics. This week, it’s the top 10 numbers associated with high school sports in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties:
1. 3,173 career points: The number of points 2002 Wildwood High School graduate Monica Johnson scored in her career, the most of any Press-area boy or girl.
2. 18: The number of home runs Mike Trout hit for Millville during his 2009 senior season.
3. 151: The number of career hits Buena Regional softball standout Bridgette Gilliano hopes to begin her senior season with.
4. 955 and 335: The total 955 is the number of South Jersey record career wins for St. Augustine Prep boys basketball coach Paul Rodio. The total 335 is the number of South Jersey record career wins for St. Joseph football coach Paul Sacco.
5. 47.03: The Cape-Atlantic League boys 400-meter dash record set by Bridgeton’s Royce Reed in 1994. It’s the CAL’s longest-standing individual outdoor track and field record.
6. 102: The number of South Jersey record touchdowns St. Joseph senior running back Jada Byers scored in his career.
7. 156: The number of career wrestling wins for 2015 Holy Spirit graduate Pat D’Arcy, the most in Cape-Atlantic League history.
8. 5,380: The number of career yards 1997 Ocean City graduate Kevin Sinclair rushed for with the Red Raiders. Sinclair’s total is a Cape-Atlantic League record.
9. 8: The number of Meet of Champions titles 2007 Southern Regional graduate Danielle Tauro won during her cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field careers.
10. 7: The number of South Jersey Group IV boys basketball championships Atlantic City has won since coach Gene Allen took over the program in 2003.
— Michael McGarry
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.