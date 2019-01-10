A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week.
1. Wildwood Catholic boys basketball: The Crusaders earn the No. 1 spot with impressive wins over The Patrick School and St. Augustine Prep.
2. ACIT girls basketball: The Red Hawks (8-0) are the Cape-Atlantic League’s only undefeated girls team.
3. Josh Wright: The Cape May Tech senior scored his 2,000th career point Wednesday. He is the third Cape May County player to reach the milestone in the past two seasons. Pat Holden of Lower Cape May Regional and Kyion Flanders of Wildwood accomplished the feat last season. Wright finished Wednesday with 2,024 career points.
4. Martin Anguelov: The Lower Cape May sophomore is averaging 24.1 points for the Caper Tigers, who are one of South Jersey’s surprise teams with an 8-1 record.
5. Mainland Regional swimming: The Mustangs boys and girls teams are a combined 12-0.
6. Stephano Anderson: Middle Township will retire Anderson’s No. 23 jersey Jan. 21. Anderson scored 1,880 career points and helped the Panthers win the 1993 state Group II title and reach the 1993 Tournament of Champions final.
7. Jacob Schwartz: Schwartz — AKA “The Voice” — was in the house at the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit last weekend. Schwartz came down from Philadelphia to serve as the Classic’s public address announcer.
8. Kylee Watson: The Mainland junior is averaging 19.5 points for the Mustangs (9-2). She began Thursday with 1,214 career points.
9. Brady Carter: The Lacey Township freshman wrestler is off to a 15-0 start at 106 pounds.
10. Southern Regional girls track and field: The Rams won the Ocean County championship this week.
— Michael McGarry