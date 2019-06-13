The top-10
This week the top-10 takes a look at the best teams of the spring season.
1. Millville girls track and field — The Thunderbolts won the South Jersey Group IV title and were state Group IV co-champions with Rancocas Valley Regional. Both championships were firsts in program history. Millville also won the Cumberland County title. Bryanna Craig won the state Group IV high jump to help spark the Thunderbolts. Maela Broome, Leah Ellis, Fatimah Owens, Brionah Patterson, Raelynne Miller, Ciera Bowman, and Zaniah Bowman also excelled for Millville.
2. St. Augustine Prep baseball — The Hermits (24-5) won their fourth straight S.J. Non-Public A championship and lost in the state final to Delbarton 4-3 in eight innings. Senior pitcher Jay Hoopes was 6-0.
3. Buena Regional softball — The Chiefs (24-5) reached the state final for the first time in Pam Pickett's 32 seasons as head coach. Junior outfielder Bridgette Gilliano has 151 career hits, two away from the school record.
4. St. Joseph softball — The Wildcats (30-3) won the S.J. Non-Public B championship. Emily Jost batted .451 for the Wildcats.
5. St. Augustine tennis — The Hermits finished 20-1 and won the S.J. Non-Public A title. St. Augustine dominated the CAL Tournament. Phil Ritchie, a junior, defeated sophomore teammate Vince Coiro for the singles title. St. Augustine’s Casey Burhanna and Conor Franz beat teammate's Rob Ritchie (Phil’s brother) and Reilly Burhanna for the doubles championship.
6. Southern Regional boys volleyball — The Rams finished 38-3 and won their 10th straight South Jersey title. Senior Matt Maxwell sparked the Rams with 743 assists.
7. Middle Township boys tennis — The Panthers (19-3) won the S.J. Group I championship for the third time in the past four seasons. Senior Nick Gibboni won 50 career matches.
8. Egg Harbor Township track and field — The Eagles won the South Jersey Group IV championship. Pole vaulter Josh Cohen, hurdler Anthony Vazquez, sprinter Trey Henry, distance runner Gobi Thurairajah and jumper Mubeen Momodu led the Eagles.
9. Ocean City boys lacrosse — Red Raiders (19-3) won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference and lost 7-6 to Shawnee in the South Jersey Group III semifinals. Noam Levy-Smith scored 49 goals for the Red Raiders.
10. Ocean City girls lacrosse — Red Raiders (19-3) reached the South Jersey final. Danielle Donoghue (66 goals) and Emily DiMarino (58 goals) sparked the Red Raiders.
— Michael McGarry