This week’s list previews the Press-area top-10 baseball and softball teams that hopefully get to take the field in 2020.
1. St. Augustine Prep baseball: The Hermits (24-5) have won four straight South Jersey Non-Public A championships. Perfect Game ranked St. Augustine No. 23 in the country. Kenny Levari (SS/P) and Kevin Foreman (CF) lead the Hermits.
2. Buena Regional softball: The Chiefs finished 24-5, reached the state Group I final last season, losing to Cedar Grove 7-1. Senior pitcher Natalie Ampole (1.54 ERA) and outfielder Bridget Giliano (151 career hits) lead Buena.
3. St. Joseph softball: The Wildcats finished 30-3 and reached the state Non-Public B final last season. Junior pitcher Makayla Veneziale had a 1.26 ERA and knocked in 31 runs last season.
4. Ocean City baseball: The Red Raiders finished 19-5 last season and feature a pitching staff led by Vanderbilt-recruit Tommy Finnegan and Fordham-recruit Gannon Brady.
5. Cedar Creek baseball: The Pirates come off a 16-10 season and feature one of South Jersey’s top pitching staffs in Luke Vaks, David Hagaman, and Steven Kaenzig.
6. Vineland softball: The Fighting Clan won the South Jersey Group IV state and reached the state final in 2018. Vineland finished 20-7 in 2019. Senior pitcher Nicole Ortega has struck out 337 batters the past two seasons and senior catcher Devin Coia batted .506 last season.
7. Mainland Regional softball: The Mustangs finished 20-7 last season behind outfielder Isabella Canesi (.460 batting average and eight home runs last season) and pitcher Jessica Ingram (216 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings).
8. Mainland Regional baseball: With junior pitcher Chase Petty on the mound, the Mustangs, who finished 17-6 last season, are capable of beating any team in the state.
9. Egg Harbor Township baseball: The Eagles finished 13-12 last season and return junior pitcher Mikal Goods.
10. Millville softball: Senior pitcher Mahogany Wheeler went 17-2 and hit nine home runs for the Thunderbolts, who finished 19-3 last season.
— Michael McGarry
