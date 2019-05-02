A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week.
1. Coaches vs. Cancer Classic: Mainland Regional again did an excellent of hosting this showcase event, which raises money for the American Cancer Society.
2. Southern Regional boys volleyball: Matt Maxwell earned the MVP as the Rams (22-1) won their own Southern Invitational last weekend. Maxwell had a total of 41 assists in Southern’s wins over Colts Neck and Sterling.
3. Vineland softball: The Fighting Clan (13-4) had won six straight heading into Thursdays game against ACIT. Nicole Ortega was 9 for 22 with two home runs and four RBIs during that stretch. She was also 6-0 on the mound with 72 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched.
4. Solomon DeShields: The Millville junior defensive back and wide receiver continues to collect Division I football scholarship offers. University of Buffalo, Purdue, Baylor and Oklahoma State are among the schools to make offers month.
5. Jahlil White: Hofstra, Saint Peter’s and Fairfield are the latest colleges to offer the Wildwood Catholic junior a Division I basketball scholarship.
6. St. Augustine Prep baseball: The Hermits responded to a loss to Bishop Eustace with impressive wins over Old Bridge, Gloucester Catholic and Holy Spirit.
7. St. Augustine tennis: Hermits (12-0) have won their last five matches with perfect 5-0 scores.
8. Doug Pederson: The Eagles coach showed up at Oakcrest last Sunday to watch his son Joel play baseball for Moorestown at Oakcrest’s Al Hedelt Classic.
9. The Penn Relays Carnival: The Pleasantville boys 4x400-meter relay team became the first Cape-Atlantic League team in 16 years to compete in that event’s Championship of American race. Every sports fans should put this historic meet on their bucket list.
10. The state high school football playoffs: The state continues to tweak the system. Welcome to the world of the NJSIAA, the BPI, the OSI and the UPR. That’s a lot of acronyms!
— Michael McGarry