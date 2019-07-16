Morey's Park

Beyond Burger at Pigdog inside Morey’s Park. July 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Made with the plant-based Beyond Meat, you’d never know this burger found at Jumbo’s was anything but beef. Our vegetarian photographer Craig Matthews dove in to this, loving the texture and its terrific flavor, unlike, he says, some bland store-bought veggie burgers

