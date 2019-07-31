RESORTS
VARIOUS DATES AND TIMES AUGUST 4-30
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Modern Gentlemen are a vocal quartet that backed the great Frankie Valli for over a decade before breaking out on their own, performing timeless classics of pop, jazz, doo-wop and rock with a modern twist. They’ve performed all over the world, but for the month of August will call Atlantic City home with a residency at Resorts Casino Hotel. Concertgoers will get to hear this exciting, dynamic group of talented singers breathe new life into classics of the Great American Songbook.