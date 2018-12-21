In just a few short weeks, the calendar will turn its pages toward a new year.
For WWE, that new year means new beginnings.
The Royal Rumble is just little more than a month away. With that, we’ll be in the middle of WrestleMania season, which comes to North Jersey next April.
But while we still have plenty of future to look toward, let’s take a moment to look back on this year. There were a lot of highs, and certainly some lows sprinkled in.
More legends left us, including Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, Bruno Sammartino, Dynamite Kid and Larry Hennig. Some were forced to leave the ring, while a few surprising returns made waves.
On the 200th official blog post of Write Russo Write, here are my most impactful moments of 2018: