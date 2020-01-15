MLK assassinataion front page

April 5, 1968, front page with coverage of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination

“The Mountaintop,” a play by Katori Hall, depicts Martin Luther King Jr.’s last hours before his assassination April 4, 1968, in Memphis.

The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Claridge Hotel’s Celebrity Theater, 123 South Indiana Ave., Atlantic City.

