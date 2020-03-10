The Palm, a longtime power-lunch destination in Center City Philadelphia known for the caricatures of celebs and customers on its walls, has closed, effective immediately, according to sources within the Bellevue building, its home since 1989. A location at Tropicana Atlantic City remains open.
A representative of Landry’s Inc., its owner, did not return a request for comment. Landry’s restaurant collection includes competitors such as Del Frisco’s and Morton’s, which just closed its Philadelphia location. Landry’s bought the Palm out of bankruptcy two weeks ago.
The Palm closed from time to time for renovations. It never seemed to regain its footing after a closing of more than a year, from March 2016 to July 2017, that gave it a smaller footprint that no longer jutted into the building’s lobby.
MGM to temporarily close Vegas buffets as virus precaution: One of the largest resort operators in Las Vegas said Tuesday it is temporarily closing buffets at all of its Las Vegas Strip casino-resorts as a precaution amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.
MGM Resorts international announced it will close the all-you-can-eat restaurants starting Sunday and re-evaluate the closure every week. MGM said the decision to close buffets was made out of an abundance of caution and was not recommended by any health officials. Buffets will be closed at seven properties: Aria, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, Luxor and Excalibur.
MGM Resorts also owns the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. A casino representative says Borgata’s buffets will remain open.
Saudi Arabia increases oil output to record high: Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco said Tuesday it would increase its crude oil production to 12.3 million barrels a day in April, a record amount.
The move seemed to make good on the country’s promise over the weekend to increase output after Russia refused to cooperate on cutting production. That led to a 25% plunge in the price of crude on Monday. International benchmark Brent crude traded up more than 8% Tuesday over $37 a barrel.
In a filing to Riyadh’s Tadawul stock market Tuesday, Aramco said the increase in production represented a rise of 300,000 barrels per day. Analysts said that likely would involve releasing stored barrels as well. Russia later responded by saying it too could increase output.
— Press wire services
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.