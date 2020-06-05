Middle vs Wildwood Catholic

Middle Township’s Kira Sides #2 attempts a shot against Wildwood Catholic Gabby Turco #31 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle High School Monday JAn 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Kira Sides

Middle Township Sr.

Soccer, basketball, lacrosse

Sides averaged 18.6 points and 6.9 rebounds in basketball and sank 64 3-pointers this winter. She finished her career with 1,667 career points. Sides finished her three-year lacrosse career with 290 goals and 115 assists. She scored 18 goals in soccer last fall. She will play lacrosse at La Salle University in Philadelphia.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments