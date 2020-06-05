Kira Sides
Middle Township Sr.
Soccer, basketball, lacrosse
Sides averaged 18.6 points and 6.9 rebounds in basketball and sank 64 3-pointers this winter. She finished her career with 1,667 career points. Sides finished her three-year lacrosse career with 290 goals and 115 assists. She scored 18 goals in soccer last fall. She will play lacrosse at La Salle University in Philadelphia.
