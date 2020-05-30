112419_spt_stjoe 50

St. Joseph's Jada Byers points to his teammates after running for one of his 10 touchdowns during a Nov. 23 playoff game against Morris Catholic.

Jada Byers

St. Joseph Sr.

Football and basketball

Byers was The Press Football Player of the Year. He rushed 178 times for 1,370 yards and caught 47 passes for 749 yards. He scored 35 touchdowns and 210 points. Byers finished his career with 102 touchdowns, 4,950 rushing yards and 1,295 receiving yards. Byers helped the Wildcats to a 22-6 basketball record. He will continue his football career at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn.

