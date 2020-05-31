112419_spt_stjoe 3

St. Joseph’s Jada Byers runs for his tenth touchdown of the game and career record number 102 during Saturday’s playoff game against Morris Catholic on November 23, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

St. Joe's Byers is The Press Male High School Athlete of the Year: At first glance, the 5-foot-7, 170-pound Byers was an unlikely success story. He is undersized, but he didn’t let that hold him back.

Atlantic City Convention Center loses bookings during pandemic: No events have taken place for more than two months inside the Convention Center, but the venue has only lost 20% of its booking for the year so far.

Towns turn to tech, signs, infrastructure to mitigate COVID-19 spread on beaches: Shore-town officials are combating the spread of COVID-19 as the weather gets warmer and the beaches begin to fill.

Cape May County offers tips on parenting in a pandemic: As difficult as it can be, it's important not to amplify children's frustration with the current state of affairs under COVID-19, experts said in a pair of video seminars. 

NJSIAA: Restarting sports 'a positive step' on road back from pandemic restrictions: Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order No. 149 suspended the prohibition on individuals engaging in organized outdoor and noncontact sporting activities as of June 22

MURPHYCOVID0529C

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks about the daily COVID-19 hospitalizations during his Friday, May 29, 2020, press conference at War Memorial in Trenton, NJ, on the State’s response to the coronavirus.

