St. Joe's Byers is The Press Male High School Athlete of the Year: At first glance, the 5-foot-7, 170-pound Byers was an unlikely success story. He is undersized, but he didn’t let that hold him back.
Atlantic City Convention Center loses bookings during pandemic: No events have taken place for more than two months inside the Convention Center, but the venue has only lost 20% of its booking for the year so far.
Towns turn to tech, signs, infrastructure to mitigate COVID-19 spread on beaches: Shore-town officials are combating the spread of COVID-19 as the weather gets warmer and the beaches begin to fill.
Cape May County offers tips on parenting in a pandemic: As difficult as it can be, it's important not to amplify children's frustration with the current state of affairs under COVID-19, experts said in a pair of video seminars.
NJSIAA: Restarting sports 'a positive step' on road back from pandemic restrictions: Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order No. 149 suspended the prohibition on individuals engaging in organized outdoor and noncontact sporting activities as of June 22
