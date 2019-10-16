(Mr. Cantore and I Tweeted once. It was quite magical.)
Welcome to the Something in the Air newlsetter
I'm Joe Martucci, Meteorologist for The Press of Atlantic City, your home for everything South Jersey.
Meteorologist... Wow, when I think about that word, I almost get goose bumps. You see, weather has been something I've wanted to be a part of my whole life.
In fact, if you asked 10 Meteorologists how long they've wanted to be a real Meteorologist, I bet 7 of them would say since before high school, probably even Middle School. For me, it was a long as I can remember.
I was 3 or 4 years old in my grandma's basement (in Jersey, for those wondering, I was born and bred here). I was right at the landing of the carpeted staircase that went downstairs, behind the armchair. My aunt pointed to the weather segment on the TV news and said.
"Look Joe, that's going to be you when you get older," she said.
And I thought to myself, yeah, that is going to be me.
The Road to The Press
After earning a degree in Meteorology from Rutgers University (click here if you want to see one of my first college weather videos) and working in weather consulting, sales and radio, I've been living that dream with you at The Press for the past two years. Your local, South Jersey video forecast comes to you three times daily from our green screen studio. You can view the daily weather column in print, or online. When there's breaking weather news, too, I'm writing about it online. The Something in the Air podcast features a monthly weather round-up with in-depth interview with those in the weather community with South Jersey ties. Lastly, On The Road with Joe series is heading to a town near you.
I want to hear from you
Since this is the first official Something in the Air newsletter, this is your chance to tell us what you'd like to see in the newsletter. No, really, we made a poll for you to take.
Bombogenesis - No a scare tactic, but a real, scientific term
On Wednesday, a low pressure system in the Great Lakes met up with a low pressure system in the South. The two phased together, with actually three low pressure at one time, into one rapidly intensifying storm. While we don't know for sure just yet it underwent the scientifically vetted, peer review used word called "bombogenesis".
Listen, I get it, it sounds like a scary word for a storm. I promise I'm not going to let the word get in the way of the storm. When we use a word like that, it may take focus off the actual threats, like the storm reports and wind advisory that we're in on Thursday. However, if it's an opportunity for you to learn about the weather, I'm in for it.
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind?
Does Cape May or Newark have more 80 degree or greater high temperatures during September, on average?
Same question, different choices: Cape May or Atlantic City International Airport?
Which year did I pick to have a higher summer weekend weather GPA, 2018 or 2019?
Find out the answers next week...
Front Fact
Monday, Oct. 21 is our average first freeze date at Atlantic City International Airport. Speaking of freeze, that's what our latest On The Road with Joe episode will be about.
Be a part of South Jersey Weather!
I love talking about weather. Snowstorms are my favorite, but I'm up for anything. For questions beyond the newsletter, give a follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The inbox is opened 24x7.
