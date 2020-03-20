Mainland vs Absegami

Mainland vs. Absegami girls basketball playoff game at Mainland High School Friday March 6, 2020. Kylee Watson of Mainland Regional scoring her 2000th career point against Absegami Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Kylee Watson

Mainland Regional

6-4 Sr. F

Watson averaged 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season. The University of Oregon recruit was named a McDonald’s All-American. Watson finished her career with 2,015 points, 1,029 rebounds and 278 assists.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments