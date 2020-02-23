THE PRESS WANTS TO HEAR YOUR GENETIC TESTING STORY The Press of Atlantic City is looking for people who have used a genetic testing service, such as 23andMe, and reconnected with a long-lost relative or discovered family you never knew you had. Email your name, contact information and a short description of your story to Staff Writer Vincent Jackson at vjackson@pressofac. com. Include the words “genetic testing” in the subject line.

