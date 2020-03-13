The Ranch

Ashton Kutcher stars in this Netflix-original sitcom as Colt, who returns home to his family's ranch in Colorado after his semi-pro football career ends in failure. Colt plans to run the ranching business with his father, Beau, whom he hasn't seen in 15 years at the time of his homecoming. Colt is torn between his current girlfriend and his high school sweetheart, Abby, when she expresses doubts about her fiancé.

Tags

Load comments