This is one of the WJFL's toughest divisions. Shawnee finished 6-7 but won the South Jersey Group IV title last season. The Renegades are contenders again. Sophomore quarterback Matt Wesley threw for 548 yards and six touchdowns and ran for two scores as a freshman. Williamstown is another contender. The Braves (12-1) won the South Jersey Group V championship last season. Senior defensive end Aaron Lewis has verbally committed to Michigan.
Rancocas Valley (9-3) is rebuilding and will probably rely on some younger players after the graduation of standout quarterback Bruce Mangene. Lenape comes off a 5-6 season and could be a spoiler. Junior running back Xavier Coleman ran for 754 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Cherokee, a perennial power, is rebuilding after a 1-8 season. Senior running back E.J. Bard is a player to watch.