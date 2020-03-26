Rutgers Cooperative Extension & the County of Cape May remain open, however, The RCE of Cape May County Office, located at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, New Jersey is CLOSED to the public.
At this time, all Rutgers Cooperative Extension classes & activities are postponed through May 31st. This information may change and will be updated as additional information is available.
