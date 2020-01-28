The schedule:
Friday
Session A
5 p.m. - Quality Education N.C. vs. Olympus Prep
6:30 p.m. – Constitution High School , PA. vs. Pleasantville
8 p.m. – St. Augustine vs. Atlantic City
Saturday
Session B
11 a.m. – Ocean City girls vs. Camden Catholic
12:30 p.m. – St. Joseph vs. Chester PA
2 p.m. – Sanford Delaware vs. Elizabeth
Session C
5 p.m. – Quality Education vs. Scotland Prep PA
6:30 p.m. – Atlantic City girls vs. Wildwood Catholic
8 p.m. – Wildwood Catholic vs. Seton Hall Prep
Sunday
Session D
Noon – Chester PA vs. Paterson Kennedy
1:30 p.m. – Atlantic City vs. Pleasantville
