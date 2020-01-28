Wildwwood Cath St Aug Basketball

Wildwood Catholic’s Taj Thweatt dunks in the first quarter. Wildwood Catholic hosted St. Augustine Prep in a match-up of two of the top high school basketball teams in South Jersey. Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

The schedule:

Friday

Session A

5 p.m. - Quality Education N.C. vs. Olympus Prep

6:30 p.m. – Constitution High School , PA. vs. Pleasantville

8 p.m. – St. Augustine vs. Atlantic City

Saturday

Session B

11 a.m. – Ocean City girls vs. Camden Catholic

12:30 p.m. – St. Joseph vs. Chester PA

2 p.m. – Sanford Delaware vs. Elizabeth

Session C

5 p.m. – Quality Education vs. Scotland Prep PA

6:30 p.m. – Atlantic City girls vs. Wildwood Catholic

8 p.m. – Wildwood Catholic vs. Seton Hall Prep

Sunday

Session D

Noon – Chester PA vs. Paterson Kennedy

1:30 p.m. – Atlantic City vs. Pleasantville

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

