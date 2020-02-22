spt_calbbfinal

Saint Augustine played Wildwood Catholic for the CAL Championship at Stockton University. Galloway, NJ. February 23, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)

Monday

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit (6) at Mainland Regional (3)

6 p.m.

Pleasantville (7) at St. Augustine (2)

6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph (5) at Atlantic City (4)

7:30 p.m.

Ocean City (8) at Wildwood Catholic (1)

Wednesday

at Absegami

5 p.m.

Spirit/Mainland vs. St. Augustine/Pleasantville

7 p.m.

St. Joe/Atlantic City vs. Ocean City/Wildwood Catholic

Saturday

at Stockton

2 p.m.

Championship

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

