Our Lady of Mercy Academy’s Olivia Fiocchi drives to the basket against St. Joseph’s Brielle Hutchinson during the first half of Thursday’s game in Newfield, Gloucester County. The Villagers improved to 5-0 with a 74-24 win over the Wildcats, who fell to 0-2. Below, St. Joe’s Marissa DiGerolamo attempts a shot over OLMA’S Sydney Prescott. A photo gallery is attached to this story at HSLive.me.
