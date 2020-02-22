Olma basketball

Our Lady of Mercy Academy’s Olivia Fiocchi drives to the basket against St. Joseph’s Brielle Hutchinson during the first half of Thursday’s game in Newfield, Gloucester County. The Villagers improved to 5-0 with a 74-24 win over the Wildcats, who fell to 0-2. Below, St. Joe’s Marissa DiGerolamo attempts a shot over OLMA’S Sydney Prescott. A photo gallery is attached to this story at HSLive.me.

Monday

5 p.m.

ACIT (6) at Atlantic City (3)

OLMA (7) at Ocean City (2)

5:30 p.m.

Absegami (8) at Wildwood Catholic (1)

Middle Township (5) at Mainland Regional (4)

Thursday

at Ocean City

5 p.m.

ACIT/AC vs. OLMA/Ocean City

7 p.m.

Middle/Mainland Regional vs. Absegami/Wildwood Catholic

Saturday, Feb. 29

at Stockton University

Noon

Girls championship

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

