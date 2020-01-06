The search for Dulce Maria continues: Now more than three months since the 5-year-old girl went missing from a Bridgeton park, her family, and the community, is still is looking. A march is planned for Monday.
The Eagles' season is over. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz gets hurt early in the game as Philadelphia loses 17-9 to Seattle in an NFC wild-card game. Check out more than 100 photos in a gallery from the game and see what local fans have to say.
Fatal crash in Egg Harbor Township: Police say an 18-year-old man lost control of his car on Delaware Avenue early Saturday and struck a utility pole. He was extricated from his car and pronounced dead at AtlantiCare.
Special Olympics brings athletes to Stockton: Athletes from around the state, of all ages and abilities, gathered to face-off in floor hockey Sunday at Stockton to kick-off Special Olympics New Jersey's winter sports line-up.
St. Augustine falls to one of state's best. The Patrick School holds the ball for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter and beats the Hermits 53-44. Check out the photo gallery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.