The search for Dulce Maria continues: Now more than three months since the 5-year-old girl went missing from a Bridgeton park, her family, and the community, is still is looking. A march is planned for Monday.

The Eagles' season is over. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz gets hurt early in the game as Philadelphia loses 17-9 to Seattle in an NFC wild-card game. Check out more than 100 photos in a gallery from the game and see what local fans have to say.

Fatal crash in Egg Harbor Township: Police say an 18-year-old man lost control of his car on Delaware Avenue early Saturday and struck a utility pole. He was extricated from his car and pronounced dead at AtlantiCare. 

Special Olympics brings athletes to Stockton: Athletes from around the state, of all ages and abilities, gathered to face-off in floor hockey Sunday at Stockton to kick-off Special Olympics New Jersey's winter sports line-up. 

St. Augustine falls to one of state's best. The Patrick School holds the ball for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter and beats the Hermits 53-44. Check out the photo gallery.

