I believe the storms went as planned. There were isolated areas of wind damage, with localized roadway flooding. The non-zero risk of a tornado did not come to fruition, as anticipated. However, there was an EF-0 tornado that struck Union County.
Here were the damage reports and severe wind reports in the region.
57 mph gust - Fortescue at 6:20 p.m.
Multiple reports of wires down - Fairton at 6:30 p.m.
Thunderstorm winds bring a transformer fire and downed power lines in Dennis Township at Route 47 and Tyler Road - 7 p.m.
40 mph gust - Ludlam Bay at 7:01 p.m.