Wildwood Crest Shelf Cloud Thunderstorm 2

A shelf cloud announces the arrival of a thunderstorm into Wildwood Crest on August 7, 2019.

I believe the storms went as planned. There were isolated areas of wind damage, with localized roadway flooding. The non-zero risk of a tornado did not come to fruition, as anticipated. However, there was an EF-0 tornado that struck Union County. 

Here were the damage reports and severe wind reports in the region.

57 mph gust - Fortescue at 6:20 p.m.

Multiple reports of wires down - Fairton at 6:30 p.m.

Thunderstorm winds bring a transformer fire and downed power lines in Dennis Township at Route 47 and Tyler Road - 7 p.m. 

40 mph gust  - Ludlam Bay at 7:01 p.m.

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

