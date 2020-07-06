SPC Severe T-Storm

A severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect through 11 p.m. for all of South Jersey. 

9:55 p.m. update: The severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

Flooding rains, hail and damaging winds will all be in the realm of possibility Monday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a severe thunderstorm watch through 11 p.m. 

