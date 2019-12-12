THE BIG STORY - CONTEST COMING SOON

The Cape May County Park Zoo, was closed due to the snowy weather, but some of the animals enjoyed romping in the snow. Vince Sonetto, supervising animal keeper at the zoo, said Rocky, the resident tiger, always enjoys playing outside when it snows. Rocky takes a roll in the snow. Feb, 2, 2009 (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City Photo)

Everyone loves winning contests, though, right? Starting Sunday, the South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes will be up and running!

Look for the ads in Sunday's Press of Atlantic City or go directly to the contest site. Use your South Jersey weather chops (and if you're getting this newsletter, you got some) to guess what town will see the most snow between January - March and what that total will be.

The weather winner get a LIVE forecast with me at your house or whatever you choose. 

Thanks to my friends at WeatherWorks, Inc. and their Certified Snowfall Totals product, we'll be tracking totals in Cape May, Egg Harbor Township, Upper Deerfield and Little Egg Harbor. 

Good luck and I'm looking forward to your entries starting Sunday!

Get your local South Jersey video forecast, right from our studio, or wherever I may be traveling around that day, 3 times a day. 

Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)

This November was the __8th__ coldest November since 1951 at A.C. Airport or A.C. Marina?

The last year we had a month in the top 5 for coldest was 2017, 2002, 1989?

According to Robinson, Cape May still holds the state record for the largest snow storm of all time, when _34_ inches of snow fell in 1899. 

For more on the answers, check out the latest Something in the Air podcast

So, how'd you do? 

Nothing right: Keep reading the newsletter, you'll get it, I promise.

1 right: The sun's rising, you're just not up in the sky yet.

2 right: Weather warrior.

3 right: Weather wizard

School Days, School Days

Weather is my job, and what I love to do, whether it's videos, weather column, social media or podcasts.

However, I always get excited when I'm standing to the side of an auditorium and watching the students walk in single file, or when you see everyone at their desks as I enter a classroom.

Being out in the community is near the top as one of the best parts of the job.

This week, about 350 students learned about tornadoes and blizzard, came up in front of the group for trivia and stories, and more. Tuesday I was at English Creek Academy in Egg Harbor Township and Wednesday I was at South Main Street School in Pleasantville.

Thank you to Mrs. Rachael Kirschmann at English Creek and Ms. Sharon Cross in Pleasantville for the invites, I truly appreciate it. 

Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week

January 7, February 4, January 26, are the three days of the year with the highest chance of seeing measurable snow at Atlantic City International Airport. Which one takes home the gold?

January 24 in Cape May has highest chance of seeing at least a foot of snow with ____% (hint, it's single digits).

Between 1970 to 2018, Atlantic City has seen more or less snow on a yearly basis, according to climate center?

While we're in the snowy spirit, here's our winter outlook. We still have a better than usual shot of a nor'easter bringing a winter wonderland to South Jersey. 

Coming up...

When it's snowing, there's one South Jersey worker who makes the holiday season go 'round - A snow plow operator. I'll be finding out what a day in the life of one is like Monday. 

Front Fact

The "Cold Moon", the December full moon, was quite the calendar oddity

Be a part of South Jersey weather!

