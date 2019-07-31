OCEAN RESORT
8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 3; $56
WHAT TO EXPECT: Formed in 1979 by Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom, The Stray Cats helped bring rockabilly music to a whole new generation. The band scored hits with “Stray Cat Strut,” “(She’s) Sexy + 17” and “Rock This Town.” In May of this year the Stray Cats celebrated their 40th anniversary with the release of their first studio album in 26 years “40.” Fans at the Ocean Casino Resort will get to hear tracks from it along with plenty of old school, rocking favorites when the band performs on Saturday night.