CAPE MAY CONVENTION HALL
8 P.M. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14; $48
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of the great Philadelphia soul groups, The Stylistics scored 12 straight Top 10 hits in the 1970s including “You are Everything,” “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” I’m Stone in Love with You” and “Break up to Me.” The current lineup features original members Airrion Love and Herbert Murrell along with Jason Sharp and newcomer Bo Henderson who was with the Temptations in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Those attending the show at the Cape May Convention Hall can look forward to some sweet harmonies as The Stylistics run through all of their classic cuts.