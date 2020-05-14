"The thing I miss the most because of the shutdown is sports, more specifically New York Yankees baseball. By this time of the year, I would have went to several games at Yankee Stadium, This year, especially, I was going to go to my first opening day game with some of my closest friends to see the Yankees start their season in Baltimore. In addition to going to the games, I also enjoy watching them on ESPN at home. This was looking like it would have been their year to get over the hump. I also miss my 90- and 91-year old parents as they live in Delaware. I haven't been able to see them and enjoy martinis with them. They are doing well, and I talk to them at least twice a day, but I miss them a lot," said Ray Goldstein, Egg Harbor Township

