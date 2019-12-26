THE BIG STORY - THE YEAR IN REVIEW
Warm and stormy was the way to summarize the year that was in weather. I dug through podcasts, videos, articles and Google Calendar notes to bring to you the top ten weather events of 2019 (LINK). 6 of the 10 had to do with extremely warm temperatures, coastal flooding, or enough tornadoes to put us on the medal podium for most all time in a year.
Often times, heat and storms go hand in hand.
After days of above average temperatures, it is stormy weather that brings the region back to balance. The hotter the temperatures, the more potent the storms. If you want to learn more about any of the top ten events, I included the corresponding Something in the Air podcast with it, as New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson and I recapped the months that were.
What should the honorable mentions be? Drop me a line.
Get your local South Jersey video forecast, right from our studio, or wherever I may be traveling around that day, 3 times a day.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
Meteorologist John Boyer, of our sister company, the Richmond Times Dispatch went to college at which North Carolina University? North Carolina State University
True or false - The James River is tidal as far inland as Richmond?
John's favorite is thundersleet, thundersnow or thunderstorms?
All of the answers are in our latest Something in the Air podcast!
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Keep reading the newsletter, you'll get it, I promise.
1 right: The sun's rising, you're just not high in the sky yet.
2 right: Weather warrior.
3 right: Weather wizard.
The South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes is Open!
There's only a few days left! The South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes is gaining entries. Win a forecast with me, from whatever. place. you. want. in South Jersey. The second annual South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes is now opened through Dec. 31.
To play, guess which of Egg Harbor Township, Cape May, Upper Deerfield Township or Little Egg Harbor will see the most snow between Jan. 1 to Mar. 31 and what that amount will be. During the season, check back to my videos or in my leaderboard article to see who's winning. Snowfall totals are powered by WeatherWorks.
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week.
The double duo of July rain deluges in July may have been a 1-in-____ year event?
New Jersey had the ____ most tornadoes in recorded history this year.
Oct. 2's 96 degree day broke the previous monthly record by ___ degrees.
Itching for the answers ahead of time? The top ten list has them. While you're there, vote on which event you believe it number 1. (LINK)
Coming up...
What's a day in the life of a snow plow operator like? The story mentioned last week in this segment about Brian Juzaitis, of the Avalon Department of Public Works, will come out by the New Year. Let me say, based on the two residents I spoke with in Avalon, if you like a snow free street, Avalon's the place to be. Thanks for your work Brian, and the entire Avalon DPW crew.
Front Fact
A "White Christmas" is actually defined as having one inch or more snow on the ground come Christmas. The last time that happened at Atlantic City International Airport was in 2009. Down in Cape May, you have to go back to 2000, which was captured nicely by this photo from the storm that brought a snow covered Christmas morning..
Be a part of South Jersey weather!
Happy New Year!
(I don't do Polar Bear Plunges but hey, what a nice way to ring in the New Year, right?)
This will be my last newsletter of 2019. Looking back over the past year, a sincere thank you to everyone I'm personally been with at schools, panels and group meetings. I tallied 41 events on my calendar just now. That's 41 people who trusted The Press of Atlantic City and myself enough to come in and share the ins and outs about weather and climate, with plenty of photos to capture it all along the way.
Follow me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The inbox is open 24/7, even into the new decade.
